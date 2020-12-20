Ember month: Dangote cement donates ambulance to enhance rescue missions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Dangote Group, weekend, donated a brand new ambulance to the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), to support the agency’s effort in its rescue mission of saving lives of motorists involved in road accidents during and after the yuletide period.

Handing over the ambulance, held at the agency’s office, Secretariat, Ibadan, the Senior Transport Manager, Dangote Cement Ibese Transport, Mr Steven Asoegwu, noted that the gesture was in recognition of the giant strides of Governor Seyi Makinde led government through the 24-hours Fast-track Emergency Rescue Operations (FERO) and tremendous efforts by OYRTMA to curb road crashes and ensure ease of human and vehicular movement across the State.

He added that the donation of the ambulance would boost the efficiency of the agency, following its recent successes recorded in the state.

Asoegwu said the state-of-the-art ambulance has the capacity for first aid, test and treatment of those involved in a road accident.

The Company emphasised the great work OYRTMA is doing in the areas of effective Traffic Management, Rescue Operations and maintenance of law and order on the highways.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the state government at the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the Director-General of the agency, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, expressed appreciation to Dangote Group for the kind gesture, adding that it was in line with the present administration’s drive to seize public-private-partnership in delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Describing the gesture as laudable, Fagbemi noted that the donation would be of great responsibility during the yuletide season.

He said: “We have seen a lot of articulated vehicles involved in the road in road accidents. We have trained some of our officers to assist in this rescue operations.”

“So, this is coming at the right time. This is the ember month and we are trusting in God the accident rate in the state will reduce. It is a brand new ambulance, it can travel a long distance, it can move quickly and then we will be able to carry out our mandate with regards to rescuing accident victims and also collaborate with hospitals.”

He reminded all motorists to exercise patience while driving, adding that they should obey rules and regulations by ensuring they assist OYRTMA in terms of traffic management.

In another development, the agency held a first of its kind ceremonial exit for a former coordinating director, administration and supply, Alhaji F.K Busari, who just bowed out of service.

Fagbemi said: “We are celebrating a man that has contributed his quota to the state and the agency. He has done wonderfully well, he supported the agency; he has been part of all visions and mandate of the agency. We should even do more than this for him.”

He, then, charged all serving officers and men of the agency to live a legacy not for themselves alone, but their family, while he also admonished all government workers in the state to be committed to the vision of the state.

