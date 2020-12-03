elev8 Education launches new academy to Upskill Nigeria’s digital and technology talent

Kindly Share This Story:

elev8, a global academy that offers specialized technology training programs, officially announced the launch of its new academy in Lagos with a series of virtual events focused on digital enablement through training and skills development in Nigeria.

elev8’s mission is to equip businesses and individuals with the skills they need to leverage the potential of innovative technologies, creating competitive advantage and attracting international investment to the local economy.

Following a successful launch in Costa Rica in 2019, elev8 has helped to reskill hundreds of professionals, setting local talent on the path to new careers and supporting the country’s technological development. The company has now set its sights on Africa, where elev8 will be looking to replicate this model to help transform Nigeria’s business landscape.

With the digital economy predicted to account for a quarter of global GDP over the next few years, many businesses are looking to accelerate digital adoption to drive growth and ensure efficiency, particularly against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. elev8 is positioned to support organizations in growing their digital footprint through its executive programs, intensive bootcamps and tailored training programs.

Ashim Egunjobi, Country Head for elev8 Nigeria, said:

“As the biggest economy in Africa, with one of the largest populations of young people in the world, effectively skilling talent will be the major differentiator to staying competitive in today’s increasingly digital world. elev8 aims to help assess the digital skills maturity of private and public sector organizations and tailor skilling roadmaps to close the gap.”

The launch was officially announced in Lagos on 3 December 2020 with a digital dialogue event themed “The Knowledge Based Economy – A pathway to Nigeria’s digitally enabled future”. The event was attended by key figures within Nigeria’s digital and technology sectors. Industry pioneers and representatives of leading organizations such as Dr. Omobola Johnson, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Olatubosun Alake, Ola Williams and Ashim Egunjobi discussed opportunities for digital transformation in Nigeria and how it affects businesses and the economy over the next three years.

