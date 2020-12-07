Elder Steve Agbata: Turning risk around

Kindly Share This Story:

Elder Steve Agbata is a professional risk manager. The Ogidi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State indigene, sees nothing but the risk in everything.

One might not blame him after spending 17 years in the banking industry as a loan and risk banker.

It seems taking risks started early for

Elder Steve Agbata also known as Agbata Steve Ndubuisi, he transformed from a Political Science graduate from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, to a Master of Public Administration (MPA) in Financial Management holder from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Currently, he is a Branch Manager in Zenith Bank Plc in Abuja.

If you meet Elder Steve Agbata, before you could say, Jack, you will be neck-deep in an in-depth risk discussion with him.

In this chat with Vanguard News, he narrated how it has not been easy as a risk manager as well as a financial consultant, adding that the Nigerians have not realized the risk around them.

“This is because everything in Nigeria is about risk. And unfortunately, Nigerians have not comes to terms with the realities posed by both Operational and Financial risks. The financial risk is much better because it is a highly regulated industry. Like I said earlier, the challenge that comes with my kind of job is that we are yet to come to terms with the risks facing us, both the industry players and customers alike. The challenges are enormous,” he stated.

He also mentioned the risk of awaiting Nigerian entrepreneurs. Elder Steve Agbata said: “My fears for entrepreneurs and small scale business owners is that the Nigerian economy has not been conducive for startup businesses. This has also worsened by the effect of the global pandemic and the Nigerian economy dropped into her worst recession in history. However, I strongly believe that if the country can exit from recession by Q1 of 2021, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

From Elder Steve Agbata’s voice, it’s obvious that there are still things about his fears. “The most difficult part of my job as a risk manager is having to go for loan recovery from defaulters. These times result in either verbal attacks or physical assaults,” he stated.

