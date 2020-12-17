Effective governance, depends on all lawmakers — Gbajabiamila

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Ekpe Monarchs hail speaker on purposeful leadership

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said uplifting Nigeria through representation, is a collective effort of all the 360 members from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of 9 Royal fathers from Ekpe Federal Constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday.

While expressing remorse for playing host to the traditional rulers in his office, instead of going to “their respective domains to pay homage as their son”, he, however, thanked the royal fathers, for their modesty in taking the time to come all the way, in appreciation of government effort toward constructing a strategic access road in the constituency, as facilitated by the Speaker.

He said: “I want to first of all thank you for actually coming for this courtesy call. Much as I appreciate this courtesy call, I am embarrassed by this courtesy call, because when Rep. Raji told me about it, I objected and said that why should Obas come to me? I should be the one to go to them. To have 9 solid Obas on a plane to Abuja to come and see me, I was embarrassed.”

“But having done that, I want to say that this road issue is just a small effort to say thank you for all your support for me over the years. You people have been there through it all with me, and I have to say thank you.

“So when the issue came up, I put my ears to the ground and asked what’s going on with that road, and then said we must have it done by 2021. Because of the strategic importance of that road, and we set down to work. And my colleagues rose up to make it happen given the importance of the road.”

According to him, “the House members are to be appreciated for the work on that road as nothing can be achieved without the support of all lawmakers from Lagos, Southwest, Northwest, Northcentral, Northeast and Southeast and South-South who make up the green chamber. “All the 360 of us are involved and we will ensure it is completed on schedule”.

Rep. Tasir Olawale Raji, who represents Ekpe Federal Constituency in the House, while introducing the royal fathers earlier, informed the Speaker that there were at the House to “express their appreciation for the historic intervention of the Speaker in the construction of a strategic road”, following cries of the people fro the area.

According to Raji, “the Speaker did not just listen and hear their cry, but promptly acted on it by providing the needed solution.”

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Alhaji Akanni Seriki reiterated the reason for the visit, saying that the people of Ekpe are happy today because of the Speaker’s effort to wipe away their tears.

“We are here today on this historic visit to appreciate our very own Rt Hon Speake for the wonderful thing which he has graciously taken responsibility to do for us in the whole of Ekpe Local Government and other LCDAs. The Rt Hon speaker has been very active, proactive, a round peg in a round hole. We are very grateful sir for the good things you are doing not only for Ekpe but for the whole of Nigeria.

“As Hon Wale Raji said, that road has been a serious matter of concern for the people of Ekpe people due to its strategic important to us, but the state of that road us been a nightmare for our people, however, as we speak, progress has been made due to the intervention of the Speaker.

“We have come here this afternoon to salute you, to give honour to whom it’s due. We are here to commend you as a dutiful leader who has hearkened to the cry of his people because you have taken that road as your own constituency project. We are very happy that you took it up and you also matched your words with action.

“It’s a complete project that you have done for us and we are very proud, and we have come to say thank you. Constructing that road has laid a very good foundation for ongoing industrial projects on that axis”, the royal father.

Also part of the delegation was the former Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, who again stressed the importance of the road project.

“Mr Speaker sir, like the Kabiyesi said, this project has touched the core of our existence and you took it upon yourself to honour us and God will honour you.”

Also present were chairmen of strategic committees of the House, such as Hon. Aliyu Betara of the Appropriation Committee, Babajimi Benson of the Defence Committee, chairman, Committee on FERMA, as well, Hon. Wale Raji, who chairs the House Services Committee.

