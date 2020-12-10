Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

EFCC arrests fake doctor specialising in producing security agencies documents

On 6:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Suspect

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Williams Michael Ogwezi, also known as Dr. Williams, for parading himself as a staff of the Commission to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

The arrest of the suspect was confirmed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday.

Wilson, who said the suspect had been identified as a member of a syndicate that specializes in forging identity cards of the commission and those of other law enforcement agencies, added that he was arrested in Lagos, following a report received by the Commission from the the Nigeria Police Area Command. Ajah, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Yakubu assumes office as INEC Chairman

He said, “Investigation revealed that the suspect had defrauded one of his victims, a lady, of jewelry valued at N10 million before his arrest.

The statement said the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime in his confessional statement to the EFCC.

“Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include an identity card with inscription of EFCC, EFCC face masks, three laptops, three mobile phones and two vehicles (Lexus and Hyundai Genesis),” the statement indicated, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!