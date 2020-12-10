EFCC arrests fake doctor specialising in producing security agencies documents

Kindly Share This Story:

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Williams Michael Ogwezi, also known as Dr. Williams, for parading himself as a staff of the Commission to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

The arrest of the suspect was confirmed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday.

Wilson, who said the suspect had been identified as a member of a syndicate that specializes in forging identity cards of the commission and those of other law enforcement agencies, added that he was arrested in Lagos, following a report received by the Commission from the the Nigeria Police Area Command. Ajah, Lagos.

He said, “Investigation revealed that the suspect had defrauded one of his victims, a lady, of jewelry valued at N10 million before his arrest.

The statement said the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime in his confessional statement to the EFCC.

“Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include an identity card with inscription of EFCC, EFCC face masks, three laptops, three mobile phones and two vehicles (Lexus and Hyundai Genesis),” the statement indicated, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

