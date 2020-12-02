Edward Akinlade opens Suru express hotels in Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bassey Ekaette

Leading real estate company Suru Group has continued with its innovation in the real estate industry by bringing developments to rural communities across Nigeria.

This time around, Suru powerfully extended its tentacles to Ogolonto, Ikorodu, with the ground-breaking of new hospitality structure; Suru Express Plus Hotels.

Suru Express Plus, which has 92 standard bedrooms and exotic facilities will revive the hospitality tradition of this historic Ikorodu town.

The hotel aims to offer over 50 permanent jobs and benefit the local economy of the ancient town.

Speaking at the official opening, Edward Akinlade, the Group Managing Director stated that Suru Express Plus Hotel is a project designed and delivered by God himself.

READ ALSO:

He stated that he had no idea that the land will eventually be used as a hotel, because his initial intention was to build residential blocks.

“I am a spiritual person. I believe in spiritual conversation with my God before I embark on any project. The project that I intended to carry out was purely residential. I wanted to build middle-class apartments, but this time, God told me that the Ikorodu project will be a Hotel. I contested the idea, and I told God that Ikorodu people may not be able to afford the service, but God insisted that I will have to change it to Hotel. Here we are today. Personally, I am still not satisfied with the state of the hotel, but people are already booking.

Suru Express Plus Hotel is carefully built with attention to detail on the interiors, the doors are thick; paint finishes rich; floor lights come on as you walk into the bathroom from your quietly opulent bedroom; stylized rooms.

When it comes to location, Suru Express Plus is, directly overlooking the link road to Ikorodu road from Ogolonto. The hotel view gives you the feel of a penthouse as guests can spend time by the window to relish the beauty of nature. It is perched along Ogolonto and overlooking Ikorodu road.

Apart from the spacious rooms, sterling service, and a welcoming ambiance, the opulent décor and spectacular views also earned the hotel a spot at the top of the best hotels in Ikorodu.

The cozy room, best views, beautiful environment, and your own personal concierge to help with everything. Suru Express is so special because it integrates so perfectly into nature without disturbing it.

Speaking with one of the guests who were at the event, Seyi Oladunni, who came in the company of two other guests commended Suru Group for the initiation to have a hospitality outfit in the heart of Ikorodu. He added that the facilities are second to none and the service is top-tier.”

“From the first contact to the final checking out, it was a fabulous experience. Our expectations were exceeded and the service was first class,” he said.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: