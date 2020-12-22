Edo prepared for second wave of COVID-19 ― Okundia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Immediate past Commissioner of Health in Edo state, Dr Patrick Okundia, has said that the state and its medical professionals were ready for the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Okundia gave this indication yesterday in Benin, during an award ceremony organised by the Medical and Dental Consultant Association (MDCAN), Edo State Hospital Management Board Chapter.

He said the fear of the first wave of COVID-19 made the state to ensure that it leaves no stone unturned in getting things done properly.

He said, ” The first wave of COVID-19 helped us to look inward into the decay in the health sector of the state and also assisted us to raise the level of our health system up to where it is now are all being in place”.

He said that the health sector’s response preparedness has been achieved in the state during the first wave, adding that it has prepared the state for another outbreak including the second wave

He, however, said that lives that were lost in the first wave in the state were those that could have died without Covid-19 because they were vulnerable persons.

Also speaking, former Permanent Secretary, Edo State Hospital Management Board, Dr Peter Ugbodaga, charged members of the association to continue their professional development to be efficient and productive.

He noted that with the present crops of medical professionals and other people working with Governor Godwin Obaseki, the state will achieve a viable health sector and universal health coverage for all in the state.

Earlier, the MDCAN’s Chairman, Dr Victor Ohenhen, Consultant Gynecologist, said the event was to honour members who retired from the service, immediate past state commissioner of health and other members who were in the front line of battling COVID-19 in the state.

