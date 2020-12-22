Edo: NEMA partners FRSC, Red Cross on reducing road accidents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

As part of efforts to ensure accidents free celebration of the yuletide season in Edo state, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Red Cross Society (RCS).

Speaking during the flag-off the joint patrols along the Benin-Lagos road, NEMA Head of Benin Operations, Mr

Dahiru Yusuf said the event was aimed at having emergency free yuletide season.

He said the sensitization and awareness campaign was aimed at supporting the Edo State Command of the FRSC in curbing carnage on the highways and loss of lives during and after the season.

On his part, the Edo State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, commended the agencies for supporting the Corps in ensuring sanity on the road.

Represented by the Unit Head, Adebisi Adebowale, he assured of the agency’s adequate collaboration during the period.

On his part, representative of the Red Cross Mr Wilson pledged the support of the society in reducing accident and administering first aid treatment to victims in case of any mishap.

