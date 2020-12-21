Edo HoS abductors demand N100m, another shot police guard dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

KIDNAPPERS of Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, Vanguard gathered last night have opened negotiation with the family and they are reportedly demanding for N100m to release their captive and his police orderly whose whereabouts was declared unknown on Sunday.

This is as Vanguard gathered that besides the driver of the HoS, one of the policemen with him who was shot also died yesterday from gunshot injuries.

A source close to the family said “Negotiation has been on and we gathered that they are demanding for N100 million naira. You know his orderly was declared missing and his driver was killed. The orderly is there with the kidnappers while another policeman with him in the convoy who sustained gunshot injuries died today. We are only praying and hoping”.

The police to date have not come out with any official statement on the development.

The HoS was said to be coming from a social event organised by a politician in Oza, Orhionmwon local government area on Saturday when he was kidnapped.

