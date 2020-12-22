Edo HoS abductors demand N100m, another shot police guard dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

KIDNAPPERS of Edo State Head of Service, HoS, Anthony Okungbowa, Vanguard gathered last night, have opened negotiation with the family and they are reportedly demanding N100 million to release their captive and his police orderly whose whereabouts was declared unknown on Sunday.

This is as Vanguard gathered that besides the driver of the HoS, one of the policemen with him, who was shot, also died yesterday from gunshot injuries.

A source close to the family said: “Negotiation has been on and we gathered that they are demanding N100 million. You know his orderly was declared missing and his driver was killed. The orderly are there with the kidnappers while another policeman with him in the convoy, who sustained gunshot injuries died today. We are only praying and hoping.”

