Edo APC, PDP bicker over court reinstatement of council chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in war of words over compliance by the state government of a court ruling reinstating suspended chairman of the Etsako East local government area, Hon Aremiyau Momoh by an Edo state High Court.

A letter to the Commissioner of Police by the APC signed y it the chairman and Secretary, caretaker committee of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) and Mr Lawrence Okah accused the state governor of obstructing the implementation of the court judgment which they said is declarative.

Part of the letter reads: “Take notice that the said judgment is a declarative one which no Higher Court has held otherwise for now.

“While counting on your proactive response in enforcing this judgment, please accept the assurance of our warm regard.

Attached herewith is the certified true copy of the judgment.”

Imuse had alleged in an interview that “Edo state has a governor who does not have one iota of respect for the judicial and legislative arms of government or the rule of law although he regularly runs to the courts on the most frivolous of excuses”.

Justice Daniel Okungbowa of Edo high court had in a recent judgment declared as illegal, null and void the suspension of the Etsako East council chairman by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

But reacting to the development, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare said the state government had already appealed the ruling of the High Court.

Nehikhare said “As for the complaint about the situation in Etsako East Local Government Area, the state government is exercising its constitutional right for an appeal and has, along that line, filed for an appeal. It has also filed for a Stay of Execution on that judgment. Therefore, the status quo remains and only the court can make a pronouncement on the matter and not the APC.”

