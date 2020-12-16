Edo APC gets new caretaker committee as factional chairman plans defection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

EDO state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday inaugurated its caretaker committee where it said it was poised to reclaim the state.

The caretaker committee chairman, Col. (Dr.) David Imuse (rtd) while inaugurating the committee urged them to take their alignments and appointments seriously so that collectively, they can build a strong party that will take the state to the promised land.

This development is on the heels of the factional chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua saying himself and not less than 150,000 APC members would be defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Imuse said: “Today what we are having is the Edo state Caretaker Committee of the APC. Everybody here today is new, the old has passed away and by the special grace of God and with the power of the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, HE Governor Mai Mallam Buni, I have been considered fit to be Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state “.

He also extended the olive branch to some party members who left for other parties to return home so that all can build a stronger united party in the state saying, “We want to tell some of our members who went on a voyage to some other political parties, in search of the elusive greener pastures and those who went on sabbatical politically that the time has come for them to come home so that together we will build a strong united party.”

Meanwhile, Ojezua, citing loss of confidence in the national leadership of the party and alleged disobedience to the party Constitution said he would be leaving the APC.

The resolution was reached at an enlarged meeting of the factional State Executive Council (SEC) of APC Committee members and the Chairmen of all the Local Government Area chapters of the Party and the State Leaders of the Party in Edo State held on Wednesday in Benin City.

The resolution which was signed by 22 members of the Executives of the party led by Mr. Anselm Ojezua and Chairmen of the party across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, said over 150, 000 supporters of their supporters have concluded plans to defect with them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

