ECWA backs Bishop Kukah, says nepotism under Buhari topnotch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu Jnr, the General Secretary of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA),has said on Tuesday that there was nothing new about what Bishop Kukah had said and warned against any attempt to harm him.

According to Rev.Nmadu, “I have read so many reactions to the Christmas message of our respected Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, with many of them coming from Muslim and Northern groups.”

He observed that “some of these uncharitable groups have even called for the arrest of our revered Bishop. Arrest a man that spoke the minds of millions of Nigerian? They must be joking.”

“There is nothing new about what Bishop Kukah said, the Bishop has spoken our minds, and we will resist any attempt by any group or agency of government to harm him. Enough of this intimidation.”

“This style of governance to silent dissent voices by the Major General Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is unacceptable and must be resisted.”

“We invite the international community and Nigerians to hold General Buhari and his government responsible should anything happen to Bishop Kukah.”

“As a matter of fact, Nepotism under General Buhari administration is topnotch. This administration has a first class in nepotism and maladministration.”

“The Federal Government must immediately take steps towards addressing those concerns raised by Bishop Kukah, rather than sponsoring fake groups to attack the revered Bishop.”

“There is no denying the fact that Nigeria under General Buhari is now a centre of bloodshed. Killings, banditry, kidnappings and all forms of insecurities are now order of the day. The President should face the job for which he swore to. Mr. President, fulfill your campaign promises, secure the country and make life better for all of us. ”

“The earlier this administration take steps to addressing these genuine concerns and stop living in denial, the better for them and the country.”

“This country belongs to all of us. And no section of this country should be made superior than the other. We are bonafide citizens with equal rights. Enough of this shenanigans. We are watching,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: