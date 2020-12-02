EbonyLife Place opens luxury events space in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:



On the 1st of December 2020, EbonyLife Place reopens as the premium event space in Lagos for the most elegant and exclusive occasions, conferences and exhibitions.

We also reopen our Luxury Cinemas, the Turaka rooftop restaurant and bar and The White Orchid Hotel, our boutique, designer hotel.

We deserve to celebrate life now more than ever, even as we adhere to the strictest guidelines to ensure the safety of you and your guests.

To allow for maximum flexibility, when hiring our spaces, event planners and organisers are now allowed to appoint their own chef, culinary team, mixologists and waiting staff, all of whom can work out of our world-class facilities behind the scenes.

At EbonyLife Place is The White Orchid Hotel, our designer, boutique hotel, offering twenty curated rooms, each fitted with original artworks. Guests can expect a safe stay, impeccable service and special opening promotions, such as our ‘This Christmas, Room Package’ – enjoy our deluxe room with breakfast for 2 and 2 free cinema tickets @ 70,000 per night. Offer valid only from 20 DEC – 31 DEC.

On the 4th of December, EbonyLife Cinemas reopen with a 1st Class cinema experience! Enjoy the biggest blockbusters with larger-than-average screens, the latest 7.1 surround sound and plush, reclining cinema seats in every theatre. Tickets are priced between N1500 and N3500, with lower rates for children. We also have extra special price promotions on Wednesdays.

Turaka rooftop restaurant and bar reopens on the 4th of December. Join us for a delicious dinner on our wide-open rooftop and enjoy spectacular views of Lagos.

