Ebira youths honour Governor Bello with Administrative Excellence Award

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been honoured by the Ebira Youth Congress, EYC, for his administrative excellence in the state.

The award was conferred on Governor Bello on Saturday at the first Ebira Education Summit and launch of the Ebira Education Foundation, where he made a N300 million commitment in a span of three years towards the Foundation.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Jamiu, dedicated the award to the memory of his late mother, Hajia Hauwa Bello, who he said inculcated good virtues in him.

Bello stated that his administration deemed it fit to establish the Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Osara, to create an enabling environment for education development in the state.

He affirmed that the establishment of CUSTECH had created the urgent need to train valuable youths and enable them partake fully in the government’s plans, hence his support and donations towards the trust fund.

Governor Bello affirmed that the funds gathered through the trust fund would be used to sponsor worthy and qualified Ebira sons and daughters towards attaining the peak of academic pursuit.

He noted that a reputable Board of Trustee had been put in place to serves as watch to ensure accountability and proper allocation.

The governor called on the Ebira Youth Congress to preach against cultism, drug abuse and other forms of vices as a pathway towards ensuring peace, progress and development.

In his opening address the President-General, Ebira Youth Congress, Ateiza Obio, noted that the global reality was that government alone cannot solve the problem of education, hence the need for Non-Government Organisation to be created.

He assured that the Foundation would be open for every qualified individual to benefit from through a well-structured and integrity-proven modality that would ensure judicious use of funds.

The President-General lauded the governor for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, asserting that such foresight would go a long way to bring development to the region, while several opportunities would be created for the youths.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Mamman Yusuf, in his remark, urged the youths to take full advantage of the opportunities made available by the trust fund, assuring that the Foundation would ensure proper monitoring in a bid to fulfill its set objectives.

