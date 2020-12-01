Dr. Freeman Osonuga inducted as a Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (Ghana)

Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana on Thursday 26th November 2020 inducted Dr. Freeman Osonuga, The Chief Executive Officer of Adloyalty Business Network into its Fellowship Hall Of Fame, he also received a Special Gold Award for his remarkable excellence in National/International Economic development of Nigeria, unassailable management ingenuity and his trailblazing technocrat.

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana, established in May 1995 is an international institute which is professionally structured to strategically advance entrepreneurship proficiency, cultivate management excellence, and also enhance the drive towards zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the various sectors of a nation’s economy, both in the public and private sector.

The Special Gold award was presented by the governing council and advisory board from the Institute led by the Executive Director, Dr. Richard KpotuAquate, speaking at the event Dr. Richard stated that the award is given to any individual who has consistently demonstrated an uncommon professional acumen, incorruptible track records of excellent integrity in nation-building, outstanding resourcefulness, exemplary service delivery, corporate productivity and leadership dexterity.

READ ALSO:

He said Dr. Freeman OlamideOsonuga is a multi-dimensional entrepreneur, a high-value business executive whose name is synonymous with integrity. He also stated that the institute considers itself as being greatly privileged and honored judging by his remarkable managerial acumen and shrewd administrative excellence in the global entrepreneurship landscape which has not gone unnoticed.

READ ALSO:

The vice president of the institute Ambassador (Dr.) Tom Ohikere, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and incumbent chairman of Africa Electoral Media Congress, who was also present stated that the Institution is very proud of Dr. Freeman’s national service and the niche he has carved for himself leaving an indelible mark in the real estate sector. The vice president also urged Dr. Freeman to see this milestone recognition as a motivation to re-dedicate himself and continue with the good services to the Nation and Humanity in general which he has always been known for.

Reacting to the gesture, Dr. Freeman Osonuga appreciated the Chartered Institute for recognizing his works and promised to continue his selfless service. He also made a solemn pledge to continue to remain faithful, loyal, and honest to his country and always uphold the Green and White flag as an ambassador and distinguished compatriot of this great nation Nigeria.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: