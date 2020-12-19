DPR boss, Auwalu clinches NAEE energy sector award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian Association for Energy Economics, NAEE, has commended the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, for its role in creating opportunities and an enabling environment for operators in the Nigerian petroleum industry, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and low crude oil prices.

To this end, the NAEE also announced the Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Engineer Sarki Auwalu, as winner of its 2020 Distinguished Energy Sector Corporate award.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Abuja, President of the NAEE, Professor Yinka Omorogbe, disclosed that Auwalu, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, was able to introduce innovative measures in the Nigerian petroleum and created an enabling environment for businesses in the sector to thrive.

According to Omorogbe, Auwalu was given the award for his outstanding performance in the petroleum sector in 2020, in spite the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “Auwalu is driving the petroleum industry and promoting optimal performance across the entire industry value chain. He is passionately committed to ensuring that the industry, Nigerians and by extension the global community see the DPR for what it is — an opportunity and a Business enabler.”

She added that Auwalu remained a true champion of the engineering profession and a mentor to a vast majority of professionals.

In his response, Auwalu, who was represented at the award ceremony by the Abuja Zonal Operations Controller, Mr. Abubakar Buba, stated that the NAEE award was for DPR and all its staff, especially for their commitment to ensuring an efficient oil and gas sector.

He added that the DPR was happy that it was distinguished among other organisations for its effort in the COVID-19 era with its numerous challenges.

The DPR chief executive said: “The recognition is for the DPR, for its selfless service to the sector and Nigeria as an opportunity house and a business enabler. DPR will do more. This award will ginger us to do more. As I have said, DPR has now become a business enabler for Nigeria and an opportunity house, we will do more.”

