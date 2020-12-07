Domkat Bali: Nigeria has lost a statesman- Olarenwaju, ex-Communications Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

FORMER Minister of Communications, Gen. Tajudeen Olarenwaju (retd), yesterday, mourned the late Gen. Domkat Bali saying Nigeria has lost a statesman.

Olanrewaju, in a statement, titled: ‘The Passage of General Donkat Bali’, described Bali as a patriot and a devoted warrior sworn to defend the honor of his nation.

The statement reads: “With the death of Gen Domkat Bali, the Nigerian army has lost a General; the nation has lost a statesman. I had met Gen Bali several times in the course of my duty as a young officer. But two occasions remain indelible in my mind. Once as a combatant commissioned officer from NDA posted to the Corps of Artillery then located in Makurdi as a temporary civil war headquarters.

“The most important point to make out of this narrative is that Gen Domkat Bali was naturally a calm, humble, firm detribalized personality. As we were going to the battlefields, he instilled in us a sense of duty, patriotic honor, and selfless camaraderie.

“Looking back Gen Bali’s demise is a personal loss. The Corps of Artillery has lost a senior Commander. He was a patriot and a traditional ruler of the great Langtang people. This much defines the great General.

He was a soldier and a gentleman. He was a patriot and a devoted warrior sworn to defend the honor of his nation. He was indifferent from the tribal origin or your faith. He was only interested in merit, duty, service, honor, and country.”

