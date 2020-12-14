Kindly Share This Story:

…assures Buhari of steady progress in rescue efforts

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the steady progress to rescue the children kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara of the state.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said that the briefing where the governor revealed that the kidnappers had made contact, took place in President Buhari’s Daura country house.

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,’’ the Governor told newsmen after an hour meeting with the President, which started at 2pm.

The Governor, who according to the statement was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said “the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.”

Governor Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

The Governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.

