Breaking News
Translate

Kankara kidnap: Discussions are ongoing with kidnappers, Gov Masari tells Buhari

On 6:43 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and Gov Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina during the visit of the Governor to brief the President on the recent attack at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara at the President’s House in Daura, Katsina State on Monday

…assures Buhari of steady progress in rescue efforts

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the steady progress to rescue the children kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara of the state.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said that the briefing where the governor revealed that the kidnappers had made contact, took place in President Buhari’s Daura country house.

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,’’ the Governor told newsmen after an hour meeting with the President, which started at 2pm.

ALSO READ: Ekiti to expend N24m on empowerment of 260 multiple births mothers

The Governor, who according to the statement was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said “the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.”

Governor Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

The Governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!