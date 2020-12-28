Dignitaries grace maiden edition of Africa Illustrious Awards by Media Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

It is a natural law, that every good action has a reward, which can come anytime and in any form. Wednesday, 16th of December, 2020 was a memorable day as worthy Africans were awarded and honoured for their hard work in various sectors, like philanthropy, Academia, Entrepreneurship, innovation, capacity building and technology.

Interestingly, the event which was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos, marked off as the maiden edition of the quintessential Media brand, My Media Africa.

The event achieved a glorious reality, as government officials, business executives and other eminent Nigerians graced the venue for the much-awaited ceremony.

After a painstaking exercise, the board of My Media Africa announced the Awardees of the maiden edition of My Media Africa’s Africa illustrious Award 2020. The board noted that the publisher’s choices were based on the strength of industry knowledge, experience and professional advice, while the people’s choices were based on readers votes and thorough review.

Notably, one of the early attendees of the event was Hon. Yinka Odumakin who represented the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Also in attendance, was the representative of the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode who was represented by Hon. Mark Ndifreke. The event also witnessed the presence of leading tech gurus, who have made positive impact in the Tech industry.

No doubt, each second at the event was filled with priceless moments of good ambience. As there were classical performance from the Nigerian Army Band, comical relief by award-winning comedian, Klint De drunk and also an insightful personal music display from Prince Angel Nwaebube. Also, the coverage of the beautiful moments of the event was well handled by Bisi Olatilo’s media crew.

Notably, the highpoint of the award ceremony was the official launch of My Media Africa Magazine,www.mymediaafrica.com. Designed as an all-colour

glossy monthly magazine that spotlights the entrepreneurial, innovative, leadership and technological bright side of Africa. It is a magazine that projects and showcases the African Success Stories in business, innovation, technology, startups and youth.

On the list of awardees are:

1. AFRICAN PEACE AMBASSADOR OF ALL TIME

•His Excellency Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan (GCFR)

2. Children’s Right and Chilld Protection Advocate of the year

•Bar. (Mrs) Abiye Tam-George

3. AFRICAN PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR

•Allen Onyema

4. BUSINESS WOMAN OF THE YEAR

•Ehi Ogbebor, CEO Sayaveth Interior and Hotels

5. NIGERIA EDUCATIONIST OF ALL TIME

•Prof Jubril Aminu

6. MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

•Bisi Ola Tilo

7. BANK of the Year

Guaranty Trust Bank

8. Brand of the Year

•New Crystal Communication

9. Minister OF THE YEAR

•Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah.

10. Senator of the Year

•Senator Uche Ekwunife

11. BEST GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

•Prof Babagana Umaru Zulum (The Executive Governor Borno

State).

12. INDUSTRIALIST OF THE YEAR

•Innocent Chukwuma – (Founder and CEO of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing).

13. Female Philanthropist of the year

•Chief Dr. Mrs. Nkoli Imoh

14. Award for Services to the Nation and Philanthropic Contributions

to Humanity.

•Alhaji Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi (WAMBAN)

15. Microfinance Bank of the year

•Chevron Employee Microfinance Bank

16. Award in Education Development for Africa

•Mr. Prince Abiodun Agbaje

17. Award on Entreprenuership and Agricultural Development in Africa

•Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri

18. Vocal Patriotic Citizen of the Year

•Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

19. The Most Vocal Legislator of the Year

•Hon. Engr Abinye Blessing Pepple

20. Sports Administrator of the Year

•Mrs. Aisha Falode

21. Award for an Outstanding Leadership in the Financial Sector

•Sam Okojere

22. Special Recognition for Dedicated service to the Nation

•DCP Aderemi Adeoye

23. Executive Coach and Leadership Development Trainer of the Year

•Patricia Omoqui

26. Legislator of the Year

•Hon Aniekan Umanah

27. Most Innovative Startup of the Year

•Twiga Foods Kenya

28. Role model entrepreneur of the Year 2020

• Kevin Okyere MD/ CEO Springfield Group Accra

29.Business Man of the Year

•Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi CEO Nestoil Group

30. Outstanding Excellence Award for Services to the Nation and Philanthropic Activities to Humanity for the Year

• John Ogu

31. Young Talent of the Year

• Prince Angel Nwabube

Amongst others

