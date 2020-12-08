Breaking News
Translate

Joe Biden did win Georgia, state confirms after second recount

On 9:30 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Joe Biden did win Georgia, state confirms after second recount
Joe Biden, President-elect, United States of America.

Georgia has recertified its presidential election results after a second recount – requested by Donald Trump – confirmed Joe Biden won the state.

President-elect Biden took the state by more than 12,000 votes in last month’s ballot, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win there in nearly three decades.

Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffenspergerwho, like Mr Trump, is a Republican, said: “We have now counted legally-cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged.”

READ ALSO: Central African town finds Muslim-Christian peace after years of war

Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the presidential election was rigged, saying there was widespread voter fraud and that poll watchers were denied access to counts.

“They cheated and they rigged our presidential election but we will still win it,” Mr Trump told supporters in the state on Saturday, at his first rally since election day on 3 November.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!