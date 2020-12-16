Devaluation anxiety: Oniru assures allottees of property rights

Kindly Share This Story:

..Commissions chieftain, family estate office

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oniru of Iru land, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun Ii has assured allottees of security of property rights within the kingdom.

Lawal who stated this at the weekend during the commissioning of the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office located on Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, noted that the security of the property rights of allottees is one of the indicators of a friendly investment planet.

He explained that the commissioning of the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office was to assure all sons and daughters of Iru in all walks of life that their properties and lands in the kingdom would never be devalued under his reign.

The Oniru noted that the chieftaincy family estate office would see to the progress and challenges of the allottees on issues relating to real estate, buying of lands as well as environmental concerns across Iru Land.

“We have come here today to officially commission the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office. This is in compliance with the family’s authority in place.

“It is important to also note that the family used to have a property company but it dissolved and the power of attorney of the company has been revoked by the Kabiyesi and the family head of the three ruling houses- Abisogun, Akiogun, and Ogunyemi ruling houses.

“This is the office that will now see to the challenges, issues, and progress of the allottees. As a matter of fact, the security of property rights which is one of the indicators of a friendly investment planet is what this office will focus on.

“Instead of us using another company, we resolved that the family should run its affairs by sons and daughters of Iru land,” he asserted.

According to Oba Lawal, the chieftaincy estate office would grant investors an unrivaled convenience as well as letting investors, both present and prospective to know that Iru Land was “customer-centric.”

He said the office would put all issues related to allottees first by giving them a conducive environment to conduct their businesses and transactions.

The Oniru stated that the infrastructure in Iru Land needed to be up-scaled while the existing ones would be regenerated noting that the office was already in discussion with the Lagos State Government to ensure that all the 3043 residents under the watch of Iru Estate have access to potable water.

He further stated that the office was structured in such a way that only professionals would be involved in the management of the estate which would also focus on the security affairs while ensuring that the sanitation was close to being a pacesetter for other surrounding estates.

“The benefit of this place generally is investors’ convenience. It is important to let our allottees know that we are customer-centric. In this case, our allottees are our customers, we gave them the title, we made agreements with them and so, they are our customers.

“We want to assure them that we have not come to devalue their properties or hijack their properties. We want to make them know that under my watch, I will never do anything to reduce the value of their properties at any point in time.

“You must have seen the level of infrastructures on the ground, we need to upscale the infrastructure and regenerate the existing infrastructure.”

He assured all allottees, Lagosians and Nigerians in general as well as sons and daughters of Iru land wherever they are that “this is a new beginning with great a vision and laser-focused that will be beneficial to all including residents, indigenes, and non-indigenes.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Ayuba noted that Iru Land was lucky to have Oba Lawal, an industrious son as Oniru.

Ayuba said the Oniru had been in government for many years and has brought that expertise and innovation to Iru kingdom.

“To the Lagos state government, if we have a Kabiyesi that is coordinating the family unit which is the starting unit of governance, we are really lucky.

“We are happy that he is assisting the government to coordinate the environment.

“Security, infrastructure, and environment are the focal points of governance; If the Kabiyesi can assist in coordinating his kingdom like this, then we are excited and we enjoin all other traditional rulers to emulate him,” Ayuba said.

The Managing Director, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, Prince Musiliu Ajasa stated that office was created solely with the residents and investors in mind.

Ajasa noted that the essence of the office was to boost stakeholders’ confidence in the affairs of the estate particularly on issues such as security, infrastructure, environment, and sanitation among others.

According to him, Iru Land had a working vision and as such had commenced the implementation of some policies and projects such as rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads within the estate, construction of a well-equipped health centre of international standard.

“We have eradicated land grabbers and any bottlenecks that bother residents, illumination of the entire estate by providing street lights, and many more.

“We want to improve on the security of the entire Iru land which will eradicate land grabbers and any bottlenecks that may want to hinder the convenience of allottees.”

“Anybody having depots in this kingdom will have no issue because we are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone in Iru has confidence in the security arrangement of the estate.

“We want to be able to create an environment where allottees can carry out transactions without a hitch of any kind,” Ajasa said.

Another member of the Oniru ruling houses, Prince Olumide Oniru said that the idea behind the office was to speed up development adding that the office would be technologically driven and well manned.

He noted that the affairs of the office would transcend beyond the present as it would be about future prosperity and development of Iru kingdom.

