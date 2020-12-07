Despite recession, firms generate N1.6trn revenue

Kindly Share This Story:

Profit inches up 1.7% lBanks lead in Q3’ as bad loans pressure beckons in Q’4

By Peter Egwuatu

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 induced economic hardships, leading companies in the Nigerian Stock Exchange numbering 95 have turned out combined gross earnings of N6.01 trillion in revenue for the first nine months of the year (Q3’20), a 1.97 per cent rise above the N5.89 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 (Q3’19). Gross profits also rose marginally to N1.61 trillion, 1.69 per cent from N1.58 trillion recorded in 2019.

Two out of the three quarters in the period saw Nigeria’s economy in the negative gross domestic product, GDP, at -6.1 per cent and -3.62 per cent in Q2’20 and Q3’20 respectively, thus sliding into its second recession in five years.

Most businesses were either shot down completely or partially due to the COVID-19 while the entire macroeconomic environment came under siege of revenue crunch arising from the crash in the price of crude oil, the economy’s main life line.

Though the combined results of the companies outperformed the economy the individual performance shows that most of them suffered declines in earnings and profit with a good number of them recording losses.

Specifically, 44 companies recorded pre tax profit while 21 recorded losses.

Also economy analysts have indicated that the pressure on corporate performance is not yet abetting adding that the banking sector’s figures in the fourth quarter, Q4’20, may be affected adversely due to bad loans and the provisioning that would be made in the full year audited account.

But the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, has stated recently that the country is on the path of recovery given the reduction in the rate of slide in GDP in Q3’20.

He further assured that Nigeria would be out of recession in the first quarter of 2021, Q1’21 as both the fiscal and monetary authorities are doing everything possible to revitalize the economy.

Top 5 companies’pre tax profit leaders

Dangote Cement led the top five pre tax profit chart recording N271.9 bilion followwd by Zenith Bank posting N177.3 billion. GTBank occupied third position recording N167.4 billion followed by Access Bank posting N116.6 billion while UBA occupied the fifth position recording N90.4 billion.

Top five companies’ loss leaders

Seplat Petroleum led the loss chart recording N45.5 billion followed by Notore Chemical posting N8.1 billion. Tourist Company came third recording N6.2 billion followed by Transcoprt Hotel with N5.6 billion nd African Alliance recording a loss of N3.2bilion.

Sector performance

Corporate performance by sectors show that the banking sector outshined others in both gross earnings and PBT. The sector report covered 12 banks controlling over 80 percent of the financial market.

These banks recorded a total of N2.98 trillion gross earnings for Q3’20 to top other sectors and accounted for 49.6 percent of the combined companies’ total earnings. The banks also recorded N744.2 billion profit and accounted for 46.2 per cent of the total profit recorded by the 95 companies.

Trailing the banking sector is the Industrial Goods sector, which comprises of 11 companies.

The companies in this sector recorded N977.8 billion gross earnings in Q3’20, thus accounting for 16.3 per cent of the combined gross earnings of the leading companies. They recorded PBT of N329.5 billion, accounting for 20.6 percent of the combined profit.

The third position on sectorial performance is Consumer Goods with eight leading companies. They recorded combined gross earnings of N705.1 billion and PBT of N96.7 billion, thus accounting for 11.7 per cent and six per cent of the 95 companies’ earnings and PBT respectively.

Banking sector analysis

Access Bank topped the earnings’ chart in absolute terms, recording N592.78 billion followed by Zenith Bank posting N508.97 billion, while UBA occupied third position recording N453.67 billion. In relative term, Jaiz Bank led the chart rising by 53.83 per cent followed by Access Bank with 15.41 per cent while Unity Bank occupied third position growing by 8.48 per cent.

In terms of PBT, Zenith Bank led the chart in absolute terms, recording N177.3 billion, followed by GTBank posting N167.4 billion and Access Bank occupied third position recording N116.6 billion.

Industrial Goods sector analysis

Dangote Cement Plc led the sector on gross earnings, recording N761.44 billion followed by BUA Cement posting N156.55 billion and Notore Chemicals recorded N17.42 billion to occupy the third position.

In relative terms, CAP led the chart growing 33.67 per cent followed by BUA Cement at 20.95 per cent while Dangote Cement grew by 12.01 per cent to occupy the third position.

On PBT, Dangote Cement led the chart posting N271.9 billion followed by BUA Cement recording N59.5 billion while Vitafoam Nigeria posted N3.05 billion for the period under review.

Consumer Goods sector analysis

The Consumer Goods sector on gross earnings was led by Nigerian Breweries, posting N234.03 billion, followed by Nestle Nigeria recording N212.73 billion, while Dangote Sugar occupied third position posting N160.51 billion. In relative terms, Dangote Sugar led with 36.69 per cent followed by MCNICHOLS Consolidated with 6.64 per cent while NASCON Allied came third, growing by 4.01 per cent.

Analysts/operators’ reaction

Reacting on the performance of the 65 listed companies on the Exchange relative to GDP, Managing Director of APT Securities Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, said: “The reason why the companies’ combined gross earnings and pre tax performed better than the GDP was due to devaluation of naira. If converted into USD Dollar the return will have been in a negative. The exchange rate was move from N306/$ to N380/$ an increase about 24 per cent. The naira value has been depreciated that make absolute figure as an increase in the performance.”

On why the banking sector outshined other sectors, he said: “The banking sector has less effect from COVID-19 because, their loan to customers keep up accruing interest despite COVID- 19 pandemic. However, the performance of banks may be drawn back by the end of the year due to increase of bad loan and likely increase in the provision of bad loan may bring down their performance low by the end of the year.”

On projection for Q4’20, Kurfi said : “My projection for the year that NSE All Share Index, ASI will likely closed for the Year ended December 2020 in double digits which is now confirmed with 30 per cent gained by the end of November, 2020 . Therefore, Q4 performance of the market will be the ever best in the last 20 years of the history of the NSE. The last two months October to November the ASI gained 30 per cent .It is unique not only that bond are trading at a premium of 50 per cent and above which was never done in the Nigerian capital market.”

In his own reaction, analysts and Executive Vice Chairman, HIGHCAP Securities Limited, Mr David Adonri said: “Nigeria’s economy fell into stagflation in Q3’2020. During the period, several businesses experienced negative growth just like the economy. Some businesses were resilient and weathered the storm. Some businesses with certain peculiarities actually benefitted from the woes of the economy. The 96 quoted companies that outperformed the economy belong to this group. They probably belong to enterprise groups with elastic demand for their products irrespective of price hike.

The COVID-19 disruptions actually heightened the demand for services that operate through virtual channels like telecommunications and banking.

It is not surprising that banks dominated in the out performance of the economy because their transactional flows through virtual channels increased tremendously during the lockdown. They may also have benefited immensely from depreciation in value of the Naira during the period.”

In his projection for Q4’20, he said: “Post lockdown, the economy has been normalizing, save for EndSARS disruption and continued rampage by bandits and Boko Haram. As economic recovery reshapes the business environment, the possibility is high that companies which survived COVID-19 lockdown stronger will also end the year strongly. The only doubt relates to the quantum of non- performing loans arising from impact of the pandemic on beleaguered borrowers. If these have not yet been provided for, at year end, the real figures for bank profits will become apparent.”

Reacting as well, analyst and Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said : “The proactive move of the government and CBN to intervene in critical sectors of the economy by way of bailout and reduction in tariff helped to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus outbreak on the system. This was a reflection in marginal improvement in gross domestic product from a contraction of -6.1 per cent in Q2 to -3.62 per cent in Q3. This slight improvement shown on corporate earnings that pushed equity prices up as a leading indicator. Also, the industrial output as measure by Purchasing Manager Index, PMI show uptrend for that period to cross the 50 points in November to 50.2 points.

On why banks dominated other sectors, he said: “The banks are the engine room of any economic development and growth of any nation, so the sector drives activities in the system. Improvement in the economy impacted positively on the banks performance which was what we saw in Q3’20 numbers despite the pandemic. It shows that our banks are resilient and stable”

In his projection, Omordion said: “I expect a better number in Q4’20 and mixed performance. As companies are likely to cut dividend, while few will grow their payout. Companies that have equalisation dividend policy may not cut dividend but maintain their previous payout.”

