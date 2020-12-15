Despite Coronavirus, 2020 favoured me – Chigan Madu

Kindly Share This Story:

Charles Maduemezia better known as Chigan Madu, a multi-talented video director, filmmaker, cinematographer and CEO of CM Music is one of the few celebrities who had some positive effects of Coronavirus pandemic that crippled the year 2020.

Chigan Madu disclosed that 2020 has been a fruitful year for him. He says, “I have pushed out some contents this year 2020, including commercials for notable brands and prank videos for viewers and fans on our YouTube channel, Pranks Nigeria.”

Although, the Nigerian business environment is tough and replete with challenges, Chigan Madu continues to find ways to thrive in it.

For the dark, handsome Creative his passion for the industry keeps him motivated.

“My love for music and the entertainment industry in general motivated me to forge a career path in that field despite the challenges. So far, I am inspired by the works of Nollywood’s cerebral directors Tunde Kelani, Tchidi Chikere and Kunle Afolayan. Hence, my being where I am today is not accidental; it is deliberate. I have been in the entertainment business since 2012,” he avowed.

Madu always maintained that he is delighted seeing his dream of owning a showbiz enterprise fulfilled. He stated that he is now focused on building his brand and taking it to great heights.

The alumnus of the University of Ibadan gave a piece of advice for budding entrepreneurs. He said, “Young people who are still struggling to find their feet need to know that winners don’t quit; no matter how difficult their situation, they should be focused and determined to break their jinx and overcome the obstacles in their way.”

Charles Maduemezia, also said that he is a strong believer of one Nigeria despite all the crisis rocking the country presently.

Chigan Madu made this known while lending his voice on the continuous clamour for better nation by many Nigerians and assurance for safety of youths through the #EndSARS protest.

The young showbiz entrepreneur who continues to make waves with his creativity and entertainment prowess, noted that he is passionate about the unity to create a new Nigeria.

“We are all fighting well for a better Nigeria. I have this in mind; time is the healer of all wounds. We must stand together to reform our country. I believe in unity. United we stand, united we win. SARS should be banned and all forms of police brutality too. Our voice would be heard,” he said.

