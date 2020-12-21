DESOPADEC wins prestigious 2020 Peace legend best board award

Kindly Share This Story:

As Ogieh dedicates award to Okowa

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has beaten other organisations in the country to clinch the much-coveted 2020 Peace Legend Award (PLA) as having the “Best Performing Board” in the category of Leadership/Excellence.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Chairman, Executive Management, Board members, management, and the entire workforce of the Commission, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Oriental Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the MD/CEO, Bashorun Ogieh appreciated God for the inspiration to remain pro-people and match words with action.

“This award again confirms our unbroken focus toward touching the lives of our people in concrete terms which is a fallout of the executive directive of our amiable governor, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to hit the ground running in service delivery in line with his SMART DELTA template,” Ogieh said.

Also speaking to newsmen on the sideline, the Executive Director, Projects, Barr. Daniel Mayuku said he was not surprised at the award being conferred on the Commission, noting: “Our steely determination to intervene and negotiate a totally different route in the way projects were being awarded, against the old order, using the bottom-up approach has endeared this current Board to public and independent assessors whose mission is to reward, encourage and celebrate leadership and excellence whenever they spotted one. To me, this award is another undeniable proof and a fit and proper instrument stirring the performance chord in us.”

Recall that the Commission also won the “State agency of the year” award in 2019 in an event organised by the Independent Newspaper Limited.

Indeed, DESOPADEC has continued to receive plaudits and laurels in recognition of its commitment to the development of the mandate areas and it doesn’t intend to soft-pedal for any cause.

Also present at the occasion were Executive Director, Finance and Administrative, Hon. Chief Barr. John Nani, the Executive Director, Projects, Hon. Barr. Daniel Mayuku, Executive Director, Social Services, Barr. Leonard Anoka, some Board members, and the Management staff of the Commission.

Kindly Share This Story: