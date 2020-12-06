DESIEC Ward Creation: UPU exonerates Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), worldwide, on Saturday, exonerated the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, from any blame with reference to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission’s (DESIEC’s) Ward creation.

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, had on December 1, 2020, created additional 34 new electoral wards, bringing the number of wards in the state to 500 and also fixed a date for Delta Local Government election.

The group made the statement through its Chief Joe Omene during the 2029 Urhobo Day celebrations in Mosogar.

Omene argued that what Okowa did is something that was done in time past, wondering why there was foul cry from some quarters.

He said inter-alia: “Since the creation of the new wards did not run foul of the law, it means it is in tadem with the law that established the commission.

“ As a people, we should plan how to put our house in order and fight a common fight to the benefit and glory of Urhobo Nation.”

He called on all Urhobos to come together and rally support for Urhobo governorship project in 2023, adding that should an Urhobo man fail to emerge as governor, the union would not accept it.

On Urhobo Day celebrations, Omene regretted that there was nothing to celebrate considering the lingering crisis affecting the UPU for the past five years.

He said: “There is nothing to celebrate as the union is been engulfed in leadership crisis for the past five years.”

Speaking further, Omene maintained that Urhobo Day celebration could never be compromised for any reason, clarifying that “Urhobo Day Celebration” has the backing of UPU Constitution to hold annually.

He commended all men and women of goodwill in Urhobo Nation for their unwavering support for his administration and prayed that God should come and liberate Urhobo Nation from the hands of those sabotaging her.

