Deregulation: FG exhibiting inconsistency in petroleum pricing policy – Odeli

A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Prince David Odeli, has accused the Federal Government of exhibiting inconsistency in its petroleum pricing policy, saying the announcement of a downward review of the price of premium motor spirit, PMS when the price of crude oil at the International Market is increasing, leaves much to be desired.

According to Odeli, if the federal government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC, have truly deregulated the petroleum downstream sector as announced recently, the federal government wouldn’t have bowed to the pressure of Organized Labour to reduce the current price of fuel effective Monday December 14.

While noting that market forces would naturally determine the price of petroleum products in a truly deregulated downstream sector, the social commentator enjoined the federal government to clarify its policy direction as far as the petroleum industry is concerned, so as not to put genuine investors at risk.

Odeli, reiterated his earlier call on governors of the oil and gas producing states to partner companies with pedigree, for the establishment of modular refineries and allied industries in the Niger Delta.

