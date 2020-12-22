Deltans in Diaspora holds first business conference amidst covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to create a better channel for Deltans abroad to invest capital and intellectual resources in the economy of the State, Deltans in Diaspora has organised their first business conference amidst covid-19.

The 2020 diaspora business conference was held in a virtual format where 21 speakers spoke about investments in Delta State with an estimated 150 delegates drawn from countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Namibia, South Africa, and Nigeria (Delta State, Abuja, Lagos, etc).

Delta State Governor was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Olorogun David Edevbie.

In a Communique signed by Dr. Jude Osakwe Chairman/CEO, Delta Business Platform, the Government of Delta State recognizes and appreciates the contribution of its son and daughters abroad for economic contribution to the state over the years and also the establishment of a full-fledged Diaspora Department headed currently by Dr. Genevieve Mordi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on International Affairs.

The convener of the conference, Delta Business Platform, headed by Dr. Jude Osakwe was commended by the representative of the governor for bringing to life a vision of uniting Deltans in the Diaspora with their compatriots at home for the purpose of advancing the economy of Delta State

The Executive Secretary Delta State Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Hon Orezi Esievo who was a Speaker at the occasion outlined the significance of the Diaspora to the growth of various SMEs in the State, not just in the area of finances but as well as skill-interchange and knowledge-sharing.

Among other things, the conference is designed to create and expand a network of Deltans abroad who have the capital, the technical know-how, and other skills that are needed in Delta State for economic development.

Arising from the conference proceedings, some investment projects were proposed for Delta State. A list of this, with their contacts persons, has been presented to officials of Delta State Government for review as appropriate. The conference convener will add to this list of investment projects in the future, as they are firmed up.

Among these projects is one announced by the Ambassador of Namibia. In line with this, the Namibian High Commission in Abuja plans to lead a Namibian Business Delegation to

meet with officials of Delta State Government in the 1st quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, the convener, Delta Business Platform, announced its formation of a think tank called the Delta Diaspora Strategy Group (DDSG).

This group is made up of technocrats, health practitioners, parliamentarians, businessmen, educationists, and other skilled Deltans abroad who can help to drive the vision of the annual conference

The conference noted the importance of the official endorsement of the event by the Government of Delta State, thereby lending credence to the annual show.

The convener thanked the state government for this powerful goodwill and support.

The following persons presented goodwill messages at the conference: Ambassador Humphery Geiseb, Ambassador of Namibia to Nigeria; Hon. Charles Aniagwu, Hon Commissioner for Information, Delta State; Hon. Dr. Kingsley Emu, Chief Economic Adviser to the State Government; Chief Uzochukwu Okafor, Immediate Past Surveyor General, Republic of Namibia; Dr. Maurice Okoli, Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Africa Studies, Academy of Sciences, Russia, and CEO, Markol Group Limited, Russia; Mr. Samson Adeyemo, Founder/CEO Diamond Pearls Limited, Lagos; and Dr. Goody Nwagboso, President/CEO Alpha Consults, International.

