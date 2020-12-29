Delta set to complete Ogwashi-Uku Agro-Industrial Park – Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to complete the Agro-Industrial Park at Ogwashi-Uku.

The governor gave the assurance while inaugurating a Council Road in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa noted that the Agro-Industrial Park was one of the star projects of his government.

He said that his administration had made necessary arrangements to ensure that funds needed for the project were in place.

Okowa stressed that the Park would improve the economy of Ogwashi-Uku community and the state in general.

Okowa also lauded the community for supporting his government.

He appreciated the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II, for his assistance and cooperation in ensuring that the Ogwashi-Uku Agro Industrial Park would be completed.

“As long as the dollar remains fairly stable, all the funds required to complete the park has been set aside.

“The project is one of our star projects and we will do everything humanly possible to complete it within the lifespan of our administration,” Okowa said.

The governor, who had earlier inaugurated the DBS-Isho Road in Ubulu-Uku, said that his administration would commence the construction of the Isheagwu-Ewulu Road before the end of January, 2021.

He commended the outgoing Chairman and councillors of Aniocha South Local Government for embarking on the construction of some projects in spite of paucity of funds.

“I have every reason to commend the chairman because in spite of shortage of funds, he has been able to implement some projects in his council area.

“I believe it is something worthy of commendation because he has done so well.

“They have a very high number of staff compared to the resources available to them and because of that they have a huge challenge paying salaries.

“Now that God has made it possible for us to have a vaccine to tackle the COVID-19, we are hopeful that by June 2021 our economy will improve,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, said that the DBS-Isho Road was in a deplorable state and unmotorable before it was awarded for construction, with side drains.

Also, the Council Chairman, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, while thanking the governor, said that notwithstanding the low funds, he was able to construct a multi-purpose hall, a canteen and a central motor park for revenue generation.

The President-General, Ubulu-Uku Development Council, Sir Jonathan Monye, thanked the governor for his assistance to the community.

He, however, called for the extension of ongoing works at Saint Anthony College, an establishment of a Technical College in the community and the completion of the Ubulu-Uku-Onicha-Ugbo road.

Monye said that the community had already donated a plot of land to the college.

