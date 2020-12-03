Delta North killings: Don’t try us in Abuja, suspects beg court

Kindly Share This Story:

Seven persons alleged to have been involved in the 2017 killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko Community of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, have challenged the decision of the Federal Government to prosecute them in Abuja.

The federal government in the charge filed by the office of Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, alleged that the Defendants had in May 2017, unleashed terror on the community by burning houses.

On November 2, the defendants pleaded not giulty to the amended three-count charge filed against them.

During the trial, the defence lawyers, notified the court that they have filed an application for the case-file to be transferred to Asaba, Delta State.

“We have a motion for transfer of the matter from Abuja to Asaba or any other jurisdiction that is within the axis.

“We don’t even mind if the case is transferred to Benin, Bayelsa, Port Harcourt or even Anambra”, counsel to the 1st Defendant, Prof. Agbo Madaki submitted.

On his part, the Prosecution counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, sought an adjournment to enable him to respond to the transfer request dated December 1.

“The commencement of trial in this matter will depend on the outcome of the application”, Justice Abang held.

FG earlier prayed the court for an accelerated hearing of the case since it was terrorism-related.

It equally informed the court that a total of 14 witnesses would be called to give evidence in the matter.

