Delta Monarch, community lays curse on cultists

By Paul Olayemi

The people of Idjerhe and the traditional ruler of Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Monday Obukowho Whiskey (JP), today poured a libation to the gods and cursed suspected cultists and crime perpetrators in the community.

Vanguard gathered that the action was a result of the rising cases of cult-related killings which has resulted in the death of persons especially youths alongside cases of internet fraud among other crimes in the area in recent times.

Native doctors from 42 communities of Idjerhe Kingdom gathered in Jesse, the traditional headquarters of Idjerhe where they offered traditional prayers using duck, a puppy, and a cock while they pour libation against the development.

Witness by the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM Ovie Monday Whisky, the Ovie of Mosogar kingdom, the people lamented the growing cases of death as a result of cultism and internet fraud which has led to unwarranted killings of persons, asking the gods of the land to visit perpetrators of heinous crimes in the kingdom with calamity.

They publicly warned indigenes who they suspect to be partaking in the crime-related activities to immediately repent or they will be met with a strange illness. They also noted that it was a taboo for an indigene and residents living in the area to be involved in such criminal acts.

Vanguard gathered that over 5 persons have died from cult-related issues since last month with some of their bodies brutally mutilated, a result most persons believed was the fallout from cult-related activities.

A community elder and chief who craved anonymity confirmed the development to Vanguard that the action of the people was meant to warn hoodlums and criminals living in any of the 42 communities to immediately repent as great calamity would soon befall them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

