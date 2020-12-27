DELTA LG POLLS: UOPC decries marginalization of Ubulu-Okiti in Aniocha South       

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

The people of Ubulu-Okiti in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State under the aegis of Ubulu-Okiti Political Coalition, UOPC have called on the State Government and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to bring to an end, the political marginalization of the community in the leadership emergence process of the Local Government Council.

UOPC in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Joseph Chukwuma and Mr Churchill Mafiana, respectively, said in the spirit of fairness, justice, political equity in line with the power rotation and zoning policies, Ubulu-Okiti should be given a fair and deserved opportunity to produce the next Chairman of the Local Government Council in the March 2021 election.

Noting that the Chairmanship position of the Council is zoned to Ubulu Clan which is made up of Ubulu-Uku, Ubulu-Okiti and Ubulu-Unor, the group maintained that unlike Ubulu-Uku and Ubulu-Unor that have produced Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and Secretary severally, Ubulu-Okiti has not produced any form of leadership for the Council Area, whether elected or appointed.

The statement read: “Within Ubulu clan, Ubulu-Uku produced Local Government Chairman in 1999, Secretary in 2007 and Vice-chairman in 2018 with the occupant still in office as we speak while Ubulu-Unor has produced the Local Council Chairman in the year 2005 in the person of Chief Agbobu. Ubulu-Unor has also produced the Vice Chairman and Secretary of the council in 2008.

“The Ubulu-Okiti Political Coalition group is appreciative of the infrastructural projects executed in the community by the Government of Delta State, and the indigenes appointed into positions as Special Assistants”.

They, however, urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to “use his good office to urgently address and put an end to the political marginalization of Ubulu-Okiti in the political leadership and ascendancy in Aniocha South Local Government in the spirit of democratic equity and social justice”.

