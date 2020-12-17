Breaking News
Delta LG polls: No automatic ticket for council chairmen – PDP

On 9:02 amIn Politicsby
Delta LG polls

By Emma Amaize

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State has said the party did not give automatic ticket to 16 serving chairmen of local government areas in the state for the March 6, 2021 local government election.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement, said: “There is no truth in the claim as no waiver was given to any serving chairman interested in second term. No automatic tickets for serving council chairmen.”

He stated: “This is not true,” urging PDP members and other party faithful to ignore and discountenance the claim.

His words: “Anyone interested in contesting the local government council elections must pass through the normal and approved regulations. There is no waiver for anyone and no automatic ticket for anyone.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

