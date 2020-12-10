Delta LG election: Ogedegbe assures better life for Ethiope East people

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairmanship aspirant for Ethiope East Local Government Council of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the forthcoming Local Government Elections in Delta State, Mr.Augustine Usinefe Ogedegbe, has told the residents of the Local Government that he is committed to the service of Ethiope East as a Servant-Leader not as a Leader and will live up to his campaign promises when elected.

Ogedegbe, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday noting that his electioneering campaign tour and emphasized on consolidating on the good works of successive chairmen of the Local Government.

He promised to change the face of the Local Government if elected by embarking on massive human capital development, as well as youths and Women Empowerment Programmes, which he said would take care of unemployment and insecurity.

“The Chairman is in control of the Local Government and with the help of God the Local Government is capable to tackle insecurity, Empower Women and Youths, and promoting education as well as infrastructural Development.

“If elected, I will be very transparent and accountable, I believe in collective responsibility; and I will put in my best also in ensuring judicious use of the Council funds.”

