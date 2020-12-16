Delta LG Election: Group writes Okowa, says no zoning in Ethiope East

Kindly Share This Story:

*Alleges plans to hijack Chairmanship position in the name of zoning

A group known as Ethiope East Agbon 1 PDP Realistic Movement, yesterday vowed to resist any plan by any political leader to impose any Chairmanship aspirant on Ethiope East people in the name of zoning, saying that all aspirants be allowed to exercise their franchise over the contest.

The group had also alleged a top PDP official plan to hijack the chairmanship position to his ward in the name of zoning which has never existed in the history of elections in Ethiope East.

The group which expressed displeasure over how some top leaders of the party drop the governor’s name saying he has zoned the Chairmanship position to a particular ward. They warned such people to desist from such act that is capable of destroying the party that the governor of Delta state, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has taken time to build.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Comrade Efena Omoibor and Secretary, Mr. Lucky Ejenavwokai, the statement was made during a meeting called by the leadership of the Ethiope East PDP.

The Chairman of the group who briefed journalists on the development said there was never a time when the chairmanship position of the local government has been zoned to either Agbon 1, Agbon 2 or Abraka, it has always been an open contest where all aspirants are allowed to show their popularity.

The group said it will be unfair if the leadership of the party refuse to create a level playing ground for all aspirants instead of supporting a particular aspirant against others, saying that from 1999 till present day, that there was never a time chairmanship position was zoned to a particular area.

He appealed to the Governor Arthur lfeanyi Okowa to look into the lingering issues and come with a statement before it will be too late, saying that they will resist any plan for any leader to impose an aspirant on the people of Ethiope East without passing through due process.

Kindly Share This Story: