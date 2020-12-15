Delta LG Election: Ethiope East PDP group protests zoning of Chairmanship position

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says no time was zoning observed in Ethiope East, which could destroy the party

The Ethiope East PDP Study Group, yesterday reacted to a statement that the position of the local government council Chairman has been zoned to Okpara Inland, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state, describing the statement as mere propaganda and falsehood.

A statement signed by the chairman, Activist Jerry Mamoakpo and Secretary, Chris Okirue said the purported statement of the zoning was made during a meeting summoned by the leader of the Ethiope East PDP, Chief Benerd Edewor to meet with the 29 selected leaders for the forthcoming chairmanship primaries.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, the Chairman said there was never a time when the chairmanship position of the local government has been zoned to either Agbon 1, Agbon 2 or Abraka, it has always been an open contest where all aspirants allowed to show their popularity.

The group said that having done its findings, it was discovered that since 1999 till date, there has never been an issue of zoning hence, aspirants are always allowed to come out to contest the primaries without restriction to any of the eleven national wards.

Speaking to newsmen, the chairman said, “From the available information, Agbon 1 has produced late Chief Ochuko Unuagba on two consecutive tenure of six years as chairman and later became Caretaker Committee chairman for one year.

“Again, Agbon 1 has produced, Chief Lucky Oteheri, as Caretaker Committee Chairman for another period of two years on the platform of PDP, so if there was zoning as claimed by some of the party leaders, the Caretaker Committee Chairman ought to have moved to Agbon 2 to balance the equation at that time but it didn’t work because there was never any time there was zoning.

“Again, the election that brought in Chief Tony Oboro of Agbon 2 as Chairman was keenly contested for with Chief Alex Imara and nobody argued that it was the turn of Agbon 2, because it never existed then, not to talk of now.

“This a clear indication that there was no zoning anywhere and on this we want to inform our amiable governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa who believes in peace, justice, fairness and equity to look critically into the issue and address it to avoid unforeseen issues that will cause disunity among us for a thing that never existed over the years on zoning between Agbon 1 and 2.” He concluded.

