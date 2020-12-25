Delta lawmaker thanks constituents for unwavering support, promises better service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

Deputy Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor, has sent Christmas greetings to his constituents with a promise of better service delivery in 2021.

Preyor, who represents Bomadi Constituency in the state assembly, sent the greetings on Christmas Day at his country home at Kpakiama, Bomadi local government area of Delta state.

He said: ” we have to thank God for keeping us alive despite all that had happened in 2020, and I sent my Christmas greetings to my constituents.

“It’s a season of celebration, celebrating the birth of Christ. It’s a period of merriment and tomorrow (Saturday) I’m going to give out my Christmas packages to all the wards and ward leaders to enjoy themselves.

“As I said in my last interview, that my constituents should expect a better year ahead because Bomadi had never had it so good in the state budget since I came to the House in 2011.

“The implementation of 2021 budget begins 1st January, so my constituents should expect more from the government.

“I also urge my constituents to sustain the existing peace and security in the constituency while the dividends of democracy roll out”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: