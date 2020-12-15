Breaking News
Delta Govt approves payment of bursary for 2019/2020 session

bursary
Mr Charles Aniagwu

The Delta State Government has approved the release of funds for the payment of the 2019/2020 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday, in Asaba, said the payment will commence before the end of the week.

He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta State students despite the economic hardship in the country was a further demonstration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to the human capital development of the state.

Aniagwu further urged Delta students to take advantage of the bursary payment to improve on their studies and continue to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they are studying.

While commending the leadership of the Delta state students community for identifying with the many people-oriented programmes of the Governor Okowa led government, Aniagwu assured that the administration will continue to pay priority attention to the improvement of infrastructure in all institutions of learning as well as the welfare of students.

Vanguard News Nigeria

