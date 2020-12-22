Delta Govt approves construction of 13 roads, flyover

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Executive Council (Exco) on Tuesday, approved the construction of thirteen roads across the state and a flyover along Ibusa Road at Koka junction, Asaba.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this during a post-exco briefing in Asaba.

He said that the decisions reached the meeting on the projects and other issues would impact positively on the lives of Deltans.

Aniagwu, who was in company with his Works counterpart, Chief James Augoye, said, “today, at Exco meeting presided by our Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, a lot of projects were approved for construction and with me here is my brother the Commissioner for works who will brief you on the road projects.

Augoye said the Ministry will complete the procurement processes for the projects by the end of January 2021.

He listed the approved roads to include Rehabilitation of 11.85km Odimodi, Ogulaha road in Burutu at a cost of N2.1billion,

“Construction of rigid concrete pavement of 2.025km Stadium Road, Ugborodo in Warri South-West Local Government Area at a cost of N1.2 billion and Construction of 6.7km access road to Ekuku Bridge in Otefe-Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area at a cost of N1.01 billion,”

Others include, “Widening and rehabilitation of 12.6km Jeddo, Ughoton road with a spur to Egbokodo in Okpe Local Government Area at a cost of N1.8 billion.

“Construction of 5.2km Alizomor, Alizor, Omumu Road in Ika South Local Government Area at a cost of N1.4 billion; Construction 11.6km Owa-Alero Umunede Road in Ika North East Local Government Area at a cost of N3.2 billion

“Construction of 10.6km Boji-Boji Owa, Otolokpo road in Ika North East Local Government Area at a cost of N3.1 billion; Construction of Isheagwu Ewulu Road in Aniocha South Local Government Area 9.1km N2.5 billion.

Augoye further said the “Construction of 500meters bridge with five stands across Orere River with access roads of 4.3km in Orere Town in Ughelli South Local Government Area at a cost of N9.8 billion

“Reconstruction of 24km Ellu, Ovrode, Ofagbe, Orie-Irri, Okpe-Isoko, Uro-Irri and Ada-Irri road in Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas N4.3billion

“Construction of flyover along Ibusa Road by Koka Junction, Asaba Benin Expressway N6.2billion; Completion of the construction of 4.1km Akwukwu-Igbo, Ugbolu Road Phase 2 at a cost of N2.8 billion; Flood control measures along Madonna College Road in Asaba Oshimili South Local Government Area N1.8 billion and rehabilitation of Eku Agbor road, Section 1 Agbor to Umutu 41.2km at a cost of N424.4m whole section 2 from Umutu to Eku 35.2km will cost N382.8 million,”

He said the State Government will engage two contractors to ensure that the road was completely rehabilitated by the end of January.

Aniagwu also said Exco approved the sum of N1.379 billion to fund the 2020/2021 Job cycle for the Office of the Job Creation Bureau for the recruitment, training, and distribution of starter packs for trainees to be handled by the Job Creation Office.

“Our job creation efforts remains one of our star projects and a major component of our Smart Agenda which is today targeted at creating a stronger Delta.

“Exco approved N227m for the Ministry of Health upgrade of the Clinical building at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital Oghara and the expansion of Mother and Child Hospital in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

“Exco approved the appointment of Obi Boniface Uyanwanne as the traditional ruler of Ubulubu kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area and the appointment of HRM Emmanuel Onobrakpeya Okumagba as the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area,”

Aniagwu further said Exco also approved the amendment to the law guiding the succession of the throne of the Obi of Owa Kingdom to include that at the event that the Obi dies in Owa Kingdom without a male son, the eldest surviving brother will be crowned king.

