Delta disburses over N33 million to 255 disaster victims 

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Government has disbursed over N33 million to 255 rainstorm and fire disaster victims from four communities in four Local Government Areas in the State to mitigate their sufferings and improve their livelihood.

The communities are; Ovrode, Umukwata, Oleh and Sapele in Isoko North, Ukwuani, Isoko South and Sapele Local Government Areas respectively. Those from Ovrode and Umukwata were affected by rainstorm while victims from Oleh and Sapele were affected by fire disaster.

Presenting the relief materials to the victims, the State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Omamofe Pirah, told the beneficiaries not to misconstrue the State Government’s benevolence as compensation for their losses.

While explaining that the gesture was in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to the welfare of Deltans, Pirah thanked the Governor for equipping the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA to effectively respond to disasters in the State.

The Commissioner who spoke further urged Deltans to observe COVID-19 safety protocols by observing social distancing, proper washing of hands with soap and running water and the appropriate use of facemasks, following the resurgence of the pandemic.

The Director of SEMA, Mr Karo Ovemeso, who spoke earlier, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his magnanimity in approving the assistance after the agency conducted its assessments and made recommendations, urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of what they were given.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Thomas Ezo and Mrs Augustina Frank, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his goodwill.

