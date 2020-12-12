Delta council suspends 2 traditional rulers of warring communities 

Kindly Share This Story:

***Imposes 24 hours curfews

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Isoko South Local Government council, Delta State, slammed an indefinite suspension on the Ovie of Igbide kingdom, HRM Edward Obukeni l, and his Emede counterpart, HRM Johnson Ewhiri Il, following the protracted land dispute which led to Wednesday’s killing of about five persons and setting ablaze of several houses in the kingdoms.

The council also declared a 24-hour indefinite curfew in the warring communities from 6 pm Friday and warned that anyone found flouting the order would be severely punished.

The council, at an emergency security meeting, described the killings, wanton destruction and arson as acts of extreme criminality, resolving to suspend salaries of the traditional rulers.

It reiterated its decision to officially communicate recommendation of retrieval of monarchs’ Staff Of Offices to the State Government.

Noting that government had ceased to recognise President Generals of Igbide and Emede communities, the council said it would communicate its decision to companies and institutions operating in both communities.

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard on the council’s resolutions, Chairman of the local government area, Sir Ithiako Ikpokpo said: “The reason the governor trusts me and l trust traditional rulers and presidents general is that they can maintain peace in their communities.

“When their subjects are allowed to carry out this kind of carnage, it means that leadership has failed, so why will I continue to pay salaries and keep traditional rulers that are not able to manage their communities?

“The President General of Igbide community has been declared wanted”.

