Defending human rights guarantees life, liberty, security — Koyejo

By Funmi Ajumobi

The Director, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Lagos State chapter, Mr. Lucas Bowofoluwa Koyejo, has said, that it is only by defending human rights that citizens could be guaranteed life, liberty, equality, and security so that those who seemed to be more powerful would not take matters into their own hands and continue to oppress those who are less privileged.

In his paper, titled ‘Defending Fundamental Human Rights as a Social Responsibility’, during Eritai Foundation’s first year anniversary, in Lagos, Koyejo, who was the guest speaker, represented by Mrs. Amaka Omoh, reiterated that for citizens to enjoy their fundamental human rights, it is a collective social responsibility of everyone and the government, to begin to protect, guarantee and enforce the values, norms, and standards that have to do with human rights.

He added that Human Rights are the same and equal. “One leads to others and it is a collective effort that will ensure that these rights are protected in our communities.

“When one citizen oppresses another we, as a people, owe such oppressed citizen the responsibility and obligation to defend and protect his or her rights. If not, we would not live in a sane society. When oppression becomes too much, there will be rebellion, as we have seen happen in different societies.

Unveiling the foundation, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, the General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church, in Lagos, prayed that all the things the founder of the foundation has in mind concerning women and children would become a reality and would move beyond the drawing board into something real.

He added that as she and her team kept up the passion for humanity, the sky would not be able to stop them.

Founder of Eritai Foundation, Efetobore Omeh, earlier in her welcome address, said Nigerians, especially entrepreneurs out there, should not only be good for census purposes alone but should come out and lend their voices and helping hands to people in need, no matter how small. “It is not small for the people out there who need it.

“We should let humanity have a taste of us. See it as your responsibility to do your little bit in your own little space. You will see that life will change and, when one life is changed, you have changed a whole community.”

Omeh said her foundation was burdened with the desire to ease the travail of humanity with a core emphasis on women and children. However, she said in the last one year, the foundation found out that many women out there were walking ‘half-dead’ because of their health challenges, which they did not even know because of lack of medical check-ups.

Vanguard News Nigeria

