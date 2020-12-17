Defection of over 150, 000 APC members, a boost for Edo PDP – Idahosa

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Commissioner for Information in Edo and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Idahosa, yesterday, hailed the defection of over 150, 000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP in Edo State, describing it as a big boost for the PDP.

The defectors led by the former state chairman of the APC in Edo, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, had cited the loss of confidence in the national leadership of the APC and alleged disobedience to the party constitution for the decision.

In a chat with newsmen, Idahosa said they are delighted with the development and will welcome Ojezua and the defectors with open arms.

He said: “It is a welcome development. We are very happy with their decision to join us because the more, the merrier. Anselm Ojezua is a man of principle and he said the fact that because Governor Obaseki left the APC for PDP, he will remain in the party.

“He did everything to ensure he remained in APC but they did everything to frustrate him. He will go for meetings in Abuja but they will recognize another person as the state chairman.

“Now they dissolved the excos nationwide without consulting him, he was not invited to the meeting and they swore in another person as the Caretaker Committee chairman. I think it is time for them to take the decision. We welcome them to PDP and we urge them to join hands with the governor in moving Edo state forward.”

