Defection: Imo PDP denies moves by Ihedioha to join APC

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday said that former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, was not planning to abandon the PDP, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The state Publicity Secretary, of the PDP, Ogubundu Nwadike, made this known through a statement to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the report of Ihedioha’s plans to join APC.

PDP said that Ihedioha would not do it because he’s loyal to the party and had served in the high positions using the platform.

According to PDP, “Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.

“It is very evident that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, a life member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, is a consequential stakeholder and leader whose loyalty and commitment to the PDP since its formation, has never been called to question.

“His integrity quotient has been tested and proven. It may be necessary to remind that it was via PDP that he has served our country in various high offices, including – Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the House of Representatives and only recently, elected Governor of Imo State overwhelmingly by the people of Imo State.”

“We wish to assure our teeming members, supporters, Imolites and Nigerians in general and indeed reiterate that there is no iota of truth that our members are leaving to another party. Only recently, Hon. Pascal Okolie, member of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Orlu State Constituency announced his defection and his followers from the ruling APC to our party and we are expecting more to follow soon,” PDP concluded.

