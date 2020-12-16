Declare state of emergency on security, we are in pains — Secondus tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare State of Emergency on security to arrest insecurity in the country.

The party chief who was speaking after the flag-off of four road projects in Bauchi on Wednesday, said the nation is in pains over the abduction of hundreds of school children in Katsina state.

He lamented further that the security and economy of the nation are in bad shape, citing that the President promised to do better than his party when he took office in 2015.

“Let Buhari release our boys, we are in pains. What is working in this country? You know better than me that everything is going worse. We have never had it this bad as a nation in recent history.

“The president should declare a state of emergency on security and change the whole security architecture. That is what a responsible government would do. When they were campaigning, they said they will do better, but today the situation is worse. Insecurity is everywhere,” he said.

