December Rush: FRSC sends out officers in mufti to fish for ‘bad eggs’

By Theodore Opara

The Zonal Commanding Officer for Zone 4, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, has revealed that the Corps has Monitoring and Surveillance Officers in mufti going round and in commercial buses to fish out the bad eggs in the agency.

Olagunju also called on all officers and road users to strive to avoid and prevent the “last minute” crashes, as 2020 comes to the end in few hours.

He also enjoined passengers to always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to violate safety rules.

According to a statement by Olusegun Owoeye, Acting Public Education Officer, Zone RS4, Jos, “this is the period when the last-minute rush and disregard to safety rules and regulations could result in fatal crashes.”

He observed that “when we are excited to usher in a new year, we should celebrate with full compliance to safety regulations and COVID-19 Protocols.”

Olagunju stated this why addressing FRSC Operatives at the Corps established Help Area located at Agham, at the defunct toll gate on Makurdi -Lafia road.

He called on the nurses, marshals and other paramedics stationed at the point to attend to road users with care, render necessary assistances and do their work diligently.

He conveyed the commendation of the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, to all the staff for their commitment and dedication to duties, urging all to put in more efforts to save more lives on the road.

Olagunju advised road users against speeding, driving under influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, wrongful overtaking, dangerous driving and other traffic violations that could result in crashes.

The FRSC boss reminded vehicle operators to always ensure that their vehicles are in roadworthy conditions before embarking on any trip.

He enjoined road users to be mindful of road and weather conditions that could affect safe driving.

ACM Olagunju further reiterated that the Corps would not hesitate to dispense with the services of any personnel who engaged in extortion either on the road or in the office or touting any of the products or services being rendered by the agency.

He informed that the Command Monitoring and Surveillance Officers, some in commercial vehicles and in mufti, have already been deployed to fish out the bad eggs in the system so that the corrupt operatives are instantly flushed out.

The FRSC Zonal Commander called on members of the public to report crashes, obstructions and misdemeanours of the Marshals through the 24/7 toll-free emergency number 122 and promised prompt actions will be taken to address the issues.

