D’banj CREAM, Heritage Bank kickstart ‘YNSPYRE’ campaign

By Ephraim Oseji

One of Africa’s greatest entertainers, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, recently partnered with leading financial institution, Heritage Bank Plc, to create #StressFree funds for the Nigerian creative industry through the YNSPYRE account initiative and CREAM Platform, a brainchild of D’banj.

The YNSPYRE Account, solely recommended for the creative industry with a starting fund of N5billion is accessible through CREAM Platform.

To kick start the groundbreaking YNSPYRE Account Initiative, D’Banj donated N1m to Damilola Adeyemi during a live session at his 40th birthday.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony held at the Heritage Bank Plc Headquarters, D’banj said: “Delay definitely is not denial. Today, we officially kicked off the YNSPYRE Account Initiative and Mr. Damilola Adeyemi got his reward of N1m won on my birthday last June. I stand for visible hope and having been in this industry for some decades, knowing the challenges, the YNSPYRE Account Initiative could not have come at a better time for the creative industry and I am so proud to be a part of it.”

Also sharing his excitement, Adeyemi said, “I believe in patience and I can say that this is perfect timing. This is real. Thanks to Heritage Bank Plc, D’banj and Don Messi for this great YNSPYRE gift.”

Present at the ceremony was D’Banj; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr. Ifie Sekibo; Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Fela Ibidapo; Regional Executive, Lagos and South West, Mr. Dike Dimiri; CEO of CREAM Platform – Mr. Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor; and the N1m winner, Mr. Damilola Adeyemi

Speaking on the partnership, Regional Executive, Dimiri said: “The YNSPYRE Account Initiative with CREAM Platform is Heritage Bank Plc’s way of creating adequate support for the creative industry and the choice of D’Banj is a perfect one considering his massive footprint in both the music and business side of modern-day Nigeria.”

