Davido makes U-turn on quitting music, promises more hits

By Emmanuel Okogba

Singer Davido has made a U-turn on his decision to quit music following the incident with ‘Way Too Big’ crooner Burna Boy at the weekend in Ghana.

A video showing both singers involved in a brawl at a club went viral Monday morning and left unanswered questions on the lips of followers of both stars.

Also at the club was Starboy Wizkid who looked completely uninterested in whatever was going on, drinking away.

Davido later took to Twitter to leave a message that got a lot of his followers worried. He tweeted ‘I go leave this music for Una’ and quoted a tweet that suggested he was being maligned because he was born rich. The tweet read…”I agree now. The envy is too on this lad. He didn’t ask to be born rich. All he wants to do is make good music and leave a legacy.”

I go leave this music for Una — Davido (@davido) December 28, 2020



However, in a change of mind and also a reaction to the comment suggesting he was hated for being born rich, the singer said he will no longer allow anyone take him for granted and promised more hits. He tweeted… “Everyone knows this is the truth !!! 10 years I been fighting this shit ! But I swear nobody go see me finish again !! I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER YOU GUYS HITS!!!! TULE!!!!!”

Everyone knows this is the truth !!! 10 years I been fighting this shit ! But I swear nobody go see me finish again !! I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER YOU GUYS HITS!!!! TULE!!!!! https://t.co/kIFNN1nDSV — Davido (@davido) December 28, 2020

