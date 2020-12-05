Customers commend Titan Trust Bank’s *922# USSD banking service for efficiency

Kindly Share This Story:

Customers of Titan Trust Bank Limited, one of the three newest entrants into the Nigerian banking industry, has commended the lender for seamless service enjoyed on its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) USSD Code *922# banking platform.

The bank’s *922# USSD banking solution launched in December 2019, is an easy-to-use, convenient, fast, user-friendly mobile banking channel through which various banking activities are carried out on the go, wherever you are.

The service enables Titan Trust Bank customers to conveniently perform third party transfers to both Titan Trust and other bank account holders in Nigeria, open Titan Trust accounts, buy airtime, pay bills, BVN enquiry, access a mini statement such as balance enquiry. The solution also allows customers to request, activate and manage cards using their mobile phones without necessarily having internet data or airtime.

The *922# USSD service works on all GSM networks, on any type of handset or device; iPhone, Android, BlackBerry and even simple-feature phones.

One of the customers of the bank, Adebisi Olarenwaju said: “This has been the easiest and fastest way to gain access to my money and do whatever I like with it, anytime I like. Since I started using it, there has not been any moment of lamentation. ”

Kenneth Ogbu, a businessman at the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos, said: “To say this *922# has been a saviour each time I’m in a fix is an understatement, it is super and quick to respond.”

For Adewale Odeniran, a vehicle spare part dealer, in Lagos, “I saw a friend use it and it got me envious, to an extent that I rushed to open an account with Titan Trust the following day. Honestly, I tell you there’s nothing like it. It is so reliable.”

Lending her voice to the solution, Ifeanyi Nze, a student in Portharcourt expressed satisfaction with the *922# USSD solution.

According to Mudassir Amray, managing director cum chief executive officer of the lender, “At Titan Trust Bank, we have remained committed to delivering convenient and superior customer experience to our customers, hence the introduction of the simple *922# USSD banking solution.

“The solution is a convenient, reliable, fast, secure, and affordable way to access for our teeming customers to access their accounts 24/7 through mobile phones without internet.

“It is fast, reliable and very convenient. And it works anywhere within Nigeria.

“To initiate transfers to a Titan Trust Bank account and beneficiaries in other banks, simply dial *922# on the number registered with the bank and follow the instructions.

Led by seasoned banker and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo as chairman, Titan Trust Bank began full operations in December 2019 with a solid post-capitalization financial base in real cash.

The new bank, headquartered in Lagos, was formed to take advantage of the identified gaps in the Nigerian banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.

