Cuppy, drops official video for new single ‘Litty Lit’ featuring Teni

Afrobeats Princess, Cuppy drops the visuals to her raving hit single ‘Litty Lit’ featuring Teni, the multi-talented Afrobeats superstar. Off Cuppy’s critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Original Copy’, ‘Litty Lit’ has grown to be a fan’s favourite which gives ‘Owambe’ vibes that get you in the mood to party.

The nostalgic visuals for ‘Litty Lit’ sees Cuppy and Teni trade in the mundanity of their 9-5 office jobs for the fun and excitement of an Oleku, an old-school Nigerian party where everyone wears traditional attire. They rock up to the party and instantly raise the energy of the room – a perfect visual complement for the track’s fun-loving vibes. This follows up Cuppy’s smash hit, ‘Karma’ featuring Afrobeats star Stonebwoy.

The colourful and fun music video for ‘Litty Lit’ was shot in Lagos.

